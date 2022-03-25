Putin Says Russia Victim Of West's 'cancel Culture' Like British Author JK Rowling

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rallied support for the British author known by pen name JK Rowling as he condemned the West’s ‘cancel culture’ in a state speech. Putin, addressing the Russian population, said that the US, UK, EU and its allies were engaged in obliterating the Russian culture by banning the popular performers and artists linked to Moscow such as Russian music composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky widely popularized for his masterpiece ballets Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, Soviet-era pianists Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov and many other musicians.

Russia’s authoritarian leader then drew a comparison with what he defined as “the victim” of the West’s cancel culture— Britain’s JK Rowling, the writer of the popular Harry Potter series. Addressing Rowling in her real name, Putin said: “They [West] recently cancelled Joanne Rowling—the children’s author, whose books are published all over the world—just because she didn’t meet the demands of gender rights.” In his televised speech further, Putin then stressed, “They [Western governments] are now attempting to cancel our country.” “I’m referring to Russia’s progressive discrimination,” he added.

Rowling, a world-renowned author, had found herself in controversy after she wrote tweets that were perceived as ‘transphobic’. The British author had used the phrase "people who menstruate" while avoiding the word ‘women’ that the trans community identified with. She stirred a globe-wide controversy in June 2020 and later clarified that her opinion was influenced largely by her experiences as she is a survivor of abuse and has concerns around single-sex spaces. The trans rights campaigners accused Rowling of attempting to "diminish the identity" of the trans community.

The British author was widely targeted by the transgender activists and campaigners who posted a photo of her Edinburgh home on Twitter. Rowling slammed what she labelled "doxxing" against her— the malicious act of publishing personal information without authorisation or consent. She had also lodged police complaints alleging "intimidation" for "speaking up for women's sex-based rights”.

Putin, Rowling and the transgender identity acceptance

Putin on Thursday compared Rowling’s case with his country's economic and cultural woes under the barrage of sanctions imposed by the West, whom he accused of ‘cancelling’ Russia like JK Rowling. It is noteworthy that Russia’s leader Putin is widely known for his movements against transgender identity acceptance, which he calls ‘crime against humanity.’ In February 200, speaking at an annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, the city that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, Putin said to teach children “that a boy can become a girl and vice versa” is “on the verge of a crime against humanity.” He had added that transgender rights are pushing for an end to “basic things such as mother, father, family or gender differences.” He then called on his country to reject LGBTQ+ identities linking them with “Western values”. Putin went on to state that Russia should maintain its “spiritual values and historical traditions,” and must not allow the Western-influenced “sociocultural disturbances”.

Russia’s leader had also then criticised the ‘cancel culture’ prevalent in the West. “West thinks that the aggressive deletion of whole pages of their own history, reverse discrimination against the majority in the interests of minorities constitute movement toward public renewal. It’s their right, but we are asking them to steer clear of our home. We have a different viewpoint,” he said. Moscow also passed the controversial “gay propaganda” law in 2013 and detained dozens of people that identified as LGBTQ+ orientation. In the semi-autonomous region of Russia Chechnya gay men were arrested on state orders and put in jail where they were brutally tortured. While some men with homosexuality were persecuted, others managed to flee to neighbouring Europe.

A Russian LGBTQ+ activist group Charitable Foundation Sphere also responded to Putin's remarks in an email to the newspaper The Advocate condemning the atrocities against homosexual men. “Of course, it is no surprise coming from the leadership of a country that legitimizes homophobic and transphobic attitudes through its legislature, a discriminatory 'LGBT propaganda' law that is so vaguely formulated that being queer, being not 'manly' or 'womanly' enough in one's gender expression could mean that an LGBTQ+ person is 'propaganda' by definition,” the email read. “There is an entire social group of people — the very Russian citizens, whose needs and concerns are publicly ridiculed, as this incident demonstrates,” the email obtained by the outlet went on to add.

Image: AP