Putin Says Russia Will Hit Targets 'not Yet Struck' If Missile Supply To Ukraine Continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow's forces might hit earlier untouched targets if missile supplies continue for Ukraine. Putin said that if missiles continue to be delivered to Ukraine, Russian forces will make use of "means of destruction" to target those "objects" that have not been hit, Sputnik reported. Putin's statement comes after US President Joe Biden, on June 1, announced a new defence package for Ukraine which included a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) with munitions.

The Russian President further stated that the delivery of additional military equipment to Ukraine indicates that they seek to prolong the conflict. He said that the supply of multiple-launch rocket systems from the US and some other nations to Ukraine is related to the replacement of military equipment lost by Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine has been requesting for delivery of artillery and stressed that Kyiv seeks to restore the equipment destroyed during the hostilities between the forces, Sputnik reported.

Putin claimed that Ukrainian armed forces possessed around 515 multiple rocket launchers, 380 of which have been destroyed. He added that Ukraine now has around 360 units of multiple rocket launchers.

US President Biden announces defence package for Ukraine

Earlier, on 1 June, US President Joe Biden announced a security assistance package for Ukrainian armed forces. He stressed that the US will continue to help Ukraine to repel Russian attacks. He said that the new defence aid includes advanced weaponry, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) with munitions.

Highlighting support of the US to Ukraine, Biden said, "We will continue to lead the world in providing historic assistance to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom."

It is pertinent to mention here that US and its allies have been providing defence and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since the Kremlin launched its military offensive on February 24.

Ukraine assured it won't use weapons systems to target Russian territory: Blinken

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that Ukraine has assured them that they will not use weapon systems to target Russian territory. He made the remarks in a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on June 1. He stressed that the US President has been clear that Washington will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian armed forces.

"President Biden was very clear with President Putin about what the United States would do if Russia proceeded with its aggression, including continuing to provide security assistance that Ukraine needs to defend itself against the Russian aggression. There was no hiding the ball," Blinken said.

"Specifically with regard to weapons systems being provided, the Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory. There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our allies and partners," the US Secretary of State added.

