Putin Says Situation 'difficult' In Annexed Ukraine Regions; Asks FSB To Protect Citizens

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday acknowledged that the situation in the four Moscow-annexed territories of Ukraine was "extremely difficult". Speaking on the occasion of Security Services Day, President Putin stated that he will ramp up the surveillance in the occupied Ukrainian regions, labelling them as part of Russia. "The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, is extremely difficult," Putin said, addressing the Russian citizens.

"The people living there [in annexed regions], the citizens of Russia, rely on you, on your protection," said Putin.

FSB working to maintain order in 'new regions of Russia': Putin

The head of the Russian Federation, furthermore stressed, that the Russian security services have been working to maintain order in the "new regions of Russia,” referring to occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Further in his remarks, Putin dismissed the claims that its troops are planning to launch a fresh offensive from the Belarusian front. Although the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels showed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visiting the Russian troops on the border to take stock of preparedness.

Top commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, also earlier warned that Russian troops have been stationing the long-range missile systems to the north at the Zyabrovka airfield, 24km from the border, in Belarus. Putin this week stressed that "maximum composure, and the concentration of forces" was needed to perform the Russian counterintelligence operations.

Russia's President ordered the Federal Security Services (FSB), the successor of the security agency for the Soviet Union KGB, to bolster the surveillance of the Ukrainian annexed regions that he described as “Russian society” and the Russian borders to protect it against the "emergence of new threats” from the foreigners, as well as the traitors at home. "It is necessary to strictly suppress the actions of foreign intelligence services, to quickly identify traitors, spies, and saboteurs,” Putin noted.

On Wednesday, during the meeting with ministers and defense entities, Putin also guaranteed Russia’s security and interests amid the ongoing conflict. “We will increase our defense capability and will certainly resolve all the issues related to supporting the Armed Forces, every unit involved in the special military operation,” Putin told the political members. He stressed that his government will continue to implement socioeconomic programmes aimed at improving people's well-being, unlocking Russia's enormous potential, and expanding international ties.