Putin Seeks 'urgent' Increase In Russia's Arms Production As Ukraine Regains Territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for the weapons manufacturing companies to speed up their production as the war entered a new phase with the Ukrainians pressing the fresh counteroffensive to reclaim the captured territories. The Ukrainian military a day earlier made an announcement that it successfully destroyed a Russian barge that was loaded with military equipment, weaponry and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River.

Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka joined a growing "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack, Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post. As the Ukrainian military took control of the Kharkiv region prompting Russian troops to flee, Russian president Putin called on the weapons manufacturing firms to ramp up their task to arm the soldiers adequately in Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Several towns and villages recaptured from Russians

Soldiers from Ukraine have been raising the Ukrainian flag across several towns and villages previously occupied by Russian troops for over six months as they made symbolic victory with their counteroffensive. Russia's authoritarian leader held a meeting with his military complex higher-ups, as he urged to boost the production of weaponry as the war in Ukraine witnessed Russian losses. Putin reportedly pushed for arms production to "urgently" supply Moscow's forces while ensuring "100% import substitution in this sector" at the meeting.

Ukrainian servicemen carry a bag containing the body of a Ukrainian soldier, center, as one of them, right, carries the remains of a body of a Russian soldier in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo/Leo Correa

It was earlier learnt that Russia is no longer in "full control" of the eastern Donbas territory of Luhansk as the Ukrainians recaptured a village close to the eastern city of Lysychansk. The capture of the Luhansk and Donetsk, the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine has been Russian president Vladimir Putin's one of the key goals of the military invasion. Moscow and its allies had declared that its troops were in full control of all of Ukraine's Luhansk region after capturing the last major city, Lysychansk back in the month of July. However, Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, on Monday declared on Telegram that Ukraine’s armed forces were now in “complete control” of Bilohorivka and were advancing deeper in a rather fierce counter-offensive.