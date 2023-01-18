Putin To Make 'very Important' Announcement About Ongoing War In Ukraine, Says Official

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is set to make a "very important" announcement related to the ongoing war in Ukraine, a top Russian official said in a Telegram message. Putin's announcement will come as Russia marks 80 years since the siege of Leningrad during World War II, now St Petersburg, Vladimir Rogov noted. It remains unclear what the details of the announcement would be, but speculations are ripe that Russia's leader will announce additional mobilization of troops in view of the territorial gains made by the shadowy mercenary group, PMC Wagner.

Kremlin yet to issue official statement about Putin's speech

Rogov was appointed by the Russian Federation to see affairs of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Even though the official claimed that Putin is set to make an important declaration on January 18, there has been no official confirmation of the president's speech from the Kremlin on its channels yet. Occupied regions' authorities are also reportedly preparing for Putin's visit, although the timeline of the visit has not been revealed.

Putin's announcement comes on the heels of the Kremlin's warnings about UK tanks being sent to Ukraine, which, it said, will "burn" on the battlefield. The West has been preparing to supply a new round of military aid and weaponry including tanks to Kyiv's forces to change the course of the war in its favour. Kremin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier yesterday that the delivery of tanks and other weapons "is not going to change the outcome" of the special military operation. Russia condemned the West pumping tens of billions of dollars worth of weaponry including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, and communications systems in Kyiv threatening that it risks the countries' becoming a direct party to the war.

The UK announced that it will supply 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks and advanced artillery support to Ukraine in weeks ahead. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield but also send the right signal to other partners” shortly after the two counterparts spoke over the phone.