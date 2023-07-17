Putin Signs Decree To Manage Shares Of Carlsberg And Danone Subsidiaries In Russia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows the Russian state to ‘temporarily’ manage shares belonging to French agribusiness Danone and to Baltika owned by the Danish multinational brewer Carlsberg. According to the decree published on Sunday by Kremlin, Russia has taken full control of shares belonging to the two foreign companies. Baltika is a leading brewing company with an estimated 30 per cent of the market share, according to reports.

Carlsberg, with an estimated 8,400 employees, had announced in March that it would sell the entirety of its activities in Russia after the sanctions were imposed on Russia for waging an all-out war in Ukraine. A decree to overtake the companies' shares was signed by Russian President Putin on Sunday. The move may lead to the write-off of up to €1 billion (US$980 million) for the companies. Last month, Carlsberg announced that it had managed to find an unnamed buyer for its business in Moscow after several multinational firms took an exit from the country in response to the conflict in Ukraine. French agribusiness Danone meanwhile had also announced its plans to leave Russia in October.

More than 1000 companies have ceased business in Russia

Since Russia's President Putin ordered what Kremlin calls a "special military operation" in Kyiv, more than 1000 companies have ceased business in Russia and have exited the country. According to the statistics cited by the Kyiv School of Economics, approximately 1037 companies have left Russia since the inception of the war, and 438 others have reduced their operations, or have either sold their businesses.

Over 590 foreign companies, nearly 28.6%, continue to operate in Russia despite the sanctions, the Kyiv School of Economics report stated. By March last year, more than half of companies (50.2%) had already announced their withdrawal from the Russian market, but for most, the agricultural companies chose to remain in business including include Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus. Some of the top companies that have left Russia to oppose the war in Ukraine include Adidas, Air France, Marks & Spencer, McCain Foods, Air Astana, Alphabet, Amazon, Amway, Audi, Burger King, Canon, Chanel, Disney, Mango, Electrolux, Ford, H&M and IBM and others.