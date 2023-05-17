Putin Signs Orders To Ease Citizenship Process For Foreigners Fighting For Russia In Kyiv

In a move that further bolsters Russia's military presence in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to streamline the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for foreign nationals who serve in his military during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to a report from Newsweek, the decree, signed on Tuesday, grants simplified citizenship procedures for those who enter into contracts with the Russian army for a one-year period while the war persists.

Under the new decree, foreign citizens and their family members who participate in the Russian military effort during the "special military operation" in Ukraine will be eligible to apply for Russian citizenship without the need to acquire a residence permit. This decree builds upon legislation enacted by Putin in September 2022, which stipulated a requirement for applicants to have been involved in hostilities in Ukraine for at least six months. The revised version, however, removes this demand.

New decree comes ahead of Ukraine's expected counteroffensive

The timing of the decree is notable, coming ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine and as casualty figures in the Russian military are expected to exceed 200,000, as reported by Ukraine's military. Putin has taken a series of measures to bolster troop numbers and maintain military strength in the neighboring country. Last year, amid mounting casualties, the Russian Parliament approved legislation eliminating the upper age limit for contractual service in the armed forces.

Additionally, in August 2022, Putin signed a decree increasing the size of the Russian army from 1.9 million to 2.04 million personnel, effective from January 1. More recently, in March, the Russian President issued a decree removing the upper age limit for members of the Russian National Guard serving in parts of Ukraine under Russian control.

Critics view these measures as part of Putin's efforts to consolidate military power and maintain a firm grip on the conflict in Ukraine. The decision to simplify the citizenship process for foreign nationals serving in the Russian military is seen as an attempt to incentivize foreign recruits and solidify Russia's presence in the region. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, Putin's latest decree highlights his commitment to fortifying the Russian military's manpower and strengthening its position in the ongoing conflict.