Putin Skipping Bali G20 Summit Due To 'mad Westerners' Assassination Attempt': Official

Russian President Vladimir Putin is skipping the crucial G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia scheduled for next week due to concerns about a possible assassination attempt by the United States, UK, and Ukraine, reports have emerged. Mystery has clouded over Putin's sudden cancellation of his trip to Bali for the G20 summit, and Kremlin is yet to divulge more details on what held back Putin's plan.

In August, Indonesian president Joko Widodo announced that both China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin confirmed that they will attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November. "President Putin has told me he will come," Widodo, also known as Jokowi, had said in a televised interview.

'Mad Westerners' planning humiliating situations: Russian official

In what is being perceived as a "serious security concern," Russia's president has backed out last minute from attending the G20 and completely scrapped his plan of travelling to Indonesia. "The reasons as to why Putin is not going to G20 are serious," Russian political strategist and Putin adviser Sergey Markov separately told British newspaper The Independent. "There is a big possibility of an assassination attempt on Putin from the special services of the US, Britain, and Ukraine," he is claiming.

Markov also noted that there has been a scenario when Putin has been subjected to "humiliating situations" during the summit, and that is one of the driving factors. "For example, some disabled social activist knocks Putin down - as if accidentally - and all world media splash a picture with a caption ‘President of Russia is down on all fours,’" Markov claimed. "I am certain this kind of situation is being planned by some completely mad Westerners." The Bali G20 summit would have been Russian President Putin's first global summit since Moscow invaded Ukraine and the heightened tensions between the US-China over Taiwan.

Kremlin, in its official response, has said that it instead plans to send Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia in place of Putin to take part in the November 15-16 summit by video link. “A decision has been made that Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia at the G20 summit,” Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told reporters of the state-affiliated agencies. Yulia Tomskaya, chief of protocol at Russia’s embassy in Jakarta, meanwhile, has said that Putin could participate “virtually” via a video, although these reports remain unconfirmed.