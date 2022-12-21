Putin Slams Human Rights Outfits For 'remaining Silent' On Ukraine Shelling In Donetsk

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has now reached its 301st day, and so far there have been no signs of a ceasefire from both sides. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed human rights organisations and foreign media for remaining silent about Ukraine's strikes in Donetsk targeting the civilian population. The accusation was made by Putin during his talks with Denis Pushilin, who is the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, reported the TASS Russian News Agency. Putin stressed that not even a single international media outlet has raised Russia's issues, and human rights organisations have also remained silent.

"I call attention to the fact that not a single foreign media outlet or human rights organisation has broken the silence on this issue," said Putin, mentioning the intensified shelling attacks on Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Pushilin responded by saying that the situation has been like this since 2014. He said Dobass wanted to resolve the issue peacefully, and so did Russia, which as a guaranteeing nation was doing everything within its power. He further mentioned that Russia knew that Europe and the West could not be trusted.

"Let’s face the truth: Donbass was seeking to resolve the conflict peacefully, and so did Russia, which, as a guarantor nation, was doing everything within its power and even more. If only we could foretell back then—based on what we saw during negotiations—that Europe and the West cannot be trusted," Pushilin said.

Recalling former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent confession, Putin said the West never planned to honour any commitments and had signed the documents only to help Ukraine. "They said they were not planning to honour any commitments and that they signed documents only to buy time and retake Ukraine," Putin said.

Angela Merkel says the Minsk agreement was signed to buy time for Ukraine to get stronger against Russia

Earlier this month, during an interview with the German outlet Die Zeit, Merkel stated that the Minsk agreement was signed only to buy time for Ukraine to get stronger. She stated that the conflict was clearly not over but had been frozen for some time, "but this is what gave Ukraine invaluable time." Also, she further noted that NATO countries were not prepared to provide support to Kyiv to the extent that they do now.

