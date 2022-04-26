Putin Slams West For 'sanction Aggression' Over Ukraine War, Lauds Russians Businesses

Russian President Vladimir Putin has excoriated the ongoing US-led western crusade to ‘cancel’ Russia as “sanctions aggression.” As his ‘Special Military Operation’ in Ukraine continued for the 61st day on Monday, Putin opined that businesses needed to be safeguarded from unreasonable and unnecessary control. Led by the Biden administration and the European Union, western countries have not only imposed embargoes on Russian businesses but also slapped hitting sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs. Several major consumer brands have also pulled out of the country, leaving residents in limbo.

Speaking at a meeting of the Board of Prosecutor General’s Office, he said, “Russian business has acted very respectably.” He continued, "Even though not all small and medium-sized companies had fully gotten over the consequences of the pandemic yet, they immediately came up against barriers associated with the sanctions aggression against Russia. In fact, there is no other name for it but sanctions aggression.”

Furthermore, he emphasized that "in the current situation, it is necessary to support Russian business as much as possible, to use all opportunities for this, including easing the administrative burden." According to Putin, there are areas that need to be examined, particularly those concerning people’s lives and health. He also said that it was necessary to let both domestic entrepreneurs and foreign companies continue their obligations. "We need to protect businesses from unreasonable and unnecessary, excessive control. You have all the necessary tools for this," the President asserted.

Putin accuses West of assasination attmept

Meanwhile, in a discreet claim, Putin has blamed the West for orchestrating the assassination of a renowned Russian journalist. On April 25, Putin stated that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation interrupted the actions of a terrorist organisation that planned to attack and kill a well-known Russian TV journalist Vladimir Solovyev. He further said that now the West has shifted to terror, preparing for the assassination of Russian journalists, as per the reports of RT. Putin also said that the West had utilised foreign news organisations and social media to incite aggression against Russia's armed troops, and further said that such behaviour should be avoided.

(Image: AP)