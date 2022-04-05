Putin Slams Western Nations For 'trying To Blame Economic Policy Mistakes On Russia'

Cornered for its invasion of Ukraine, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Western countries were trying to blame Moscow for economic policy mistakes. Putin, who took part in a meeting pertaining to agriculture, said that situation in the energy markets around the world is deteriorating because there is non-market pressure on Gazprom- a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation.

'Russia will be cautious about supplying food to enemies'

Moreover, the Russian President said that the shortage of fertilizers in the world market was 'inevitable'. "To reduce the negative effects on the food market and to increase food production "We need to increase food prices. All of the basic foods in Russia are domestic production," Putin said. The Premier added, "Russia will be cautious about supplying food to enemy countries. Food prices in our country are cheap compared to the world. We will increase food production even more."

The statement of Putin came right after the European Commission proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia banning ships from entering EU ports. In a video statement shared on Twitter, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen remarked that atrocities from Bucha could not be left unanswered and there was a need to increase pressure on Moscow through fresh sanctions.

EU announces new package of sanctions against Russia for genocide in Bucha

"We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered," the head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen said. "The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin's political and economic options. In view of events, we need to increase our pressure further," she added.