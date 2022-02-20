Putin Speaks To Macron About NATO's Efforts To 'push' Kyiv For Military Solution In Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephonic discussion on Sunday where they spoke about NATO. As per Sputnik, Kremlin suggested that President Putin brought up NATO's plan to arm Ukraine and push Kyiv to use force to resolve the Donbas war. The military action has dramatically increased on Donbas in recent days with local militias and Kyiv forces accusing each other of back and forth artillery attacks, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Putin said that the significant deterioration of the situation on the line of contact in the Donbas has been a source of serious worry. He further stated that the escalation is due to provocation by Ukrainian security forces. He claims that the continuous efforts by NATO countries to flood Ukraine with sophisticated weaponry and ammunition are pressuring Kyiv to pursue a military solution to the Donbas crisis.

Citizens in DPR, LPR compelled to flee to Russia

The readout of Kremlin stated that citizens in the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic (DPR) and (LPR) are suffering and many have been compelled to flee to Russia to avoid the growing shelling. The DPR and LPR administrations began evacuating civilians to Russia on Friday. Putin is believed to have told his French counterpart that Kyiv is stubbornly refusing to implement the Minsk Agreements and the Normandy Format agreements.

Kremlin stated that the presidents decided to step up diplomatic efforts through foreign ministries and political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries. It further stated that these meetings are intended to aid in the restoration of the cease-fire and progress toward ending the conflict in Donbas. Kremlin also stated that the call was initiated by the French side, and the subject of Russia's security concerns in relation to NATO was also brought up. Putin is said to have reiterated the need for the United States and NATO to take Russia's demands for security guarantees seriously and to respond to them in a specific and to-the-point.

Phone call lasted an hour and 45 minutes

In the meanwhile, Elysée stated that Macron's phone call with Putin lasted an hour and 45 minutes and it was one of the last conceivable and necessary steps to avert a massive conflict in Ukraine, according to Euro News. This comes after a February 7 meeting in Moscow between the two presidents.