Putin Talks To Germany's Scholz; Discusses Gas Payments In Rubles & Russia-Ukraine War

During the fifth week of the Russia Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday discussed the issues pertaining to gas payments and the ongoing conflict. The Kremlin leader informed Scholz about the Russian government’s decision to switch gas transactions into rubles for Germany specifically. The phone call between the German Chancellor and Putin came after EU member states froze the foreign exchange reserve of the Bank of Russia. Putin told Scholz that the shift of gas transaction currency was taken in response to the violation of international law.

Kremlin said in the official statement on Wednesday, “It was noted that the decision taken should not lead to a deterioration of contractual obligations for the European companies importing Russian gas”.

The Russian President and German Chancellor also discussed the latest round of in-person talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday. Both Putin and Scholz exchanged views on the issues surrounding the safe evacuation of civilians from the combat zones, particularly from besieged Mariupol. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin had also discussed a ‘humanitarian operation’ in Mariupol but the measure was halted.

🇷🇺🇩🇪📞 President Vladimir Putin and German Federal Chancellor @OlafScholz spoke over the phone.



Vladimir Putin informed the Federal Chancellor on the substance of the decision to switch to Russian rubles in gas transactions, for Germany in particular.



🔗 https://t.co/u2zrAL8m6k pic.twitter.com/vAzlwBVxR3 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 30, 2022

Russia orders gas payments in rubles by March 31

It is pertinent to note here that Putin just last week, had instructed the government, central bank, and Gazprom company to switch to rubles by March 31 for the payments on the deliveries of gas to “unfriendly countries”. Kremlin had said in a statement that Putin ordered the Central bank of Russia and Public joint Stock Company Gazprom to implement “a set of measures to change to the Russian ruble the currency of payment for natural gas supplies to the European Union and other countries that have introduced restrictive measures against citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities”.

In view of a flurry of measures against Russia for its military activities in Ukraine, Putin on March 23 had said that there was no longer any reason to continue using the dollar and euro after the United States and the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions. The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has now entered the 36th day with no concrete peace agreement in sight.

Image: AP