In a big statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that a halt in Russia's 'military operation' in Ukraine was possible if Kyiv stopped fighting and implemented its demands. "Putin tells Erdogan halt in Russia's Ukraine operation possible if Kyiv halts fighting, implements demands," Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik reported.

The statement came during a telephonic exchange between the Turkish President and Putin on Sunday. The call came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Erdoğan that he was ready to meet the Russian President in the Turkish cities of Istanbul or Ankara.

Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin in Turkey

Zelenskyy had held a telephonic conversation with Erdoğan on Saturday wherein he reckoned that he was ready to meet Putin in any Turkish city that he wants, according to Turkey’s Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. Erdoğan has reportedly informed Putin regarding the offer.

Walking a diplomatic tightrope between its two allies, Ankara has shut down the Bosporus Strait to warships of "belligerent countries." While Kyiv had asked Ankara to block Russian warships in the strategic area, no such decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to work closely with constructive forces to find a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis in the interest of peace and stability, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Third round of peace talks likely to be held on March 7

The third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected to take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting the official of the President of Ukraine. In the second session of talks, both countries agreed to create safe humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities as well as observe a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.

On the 10th day of the war, what looked like a breakthrough ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, fell apart quickly. Ukrainian authorities stated that shelling prevented them from removing civilians just hours after Russia announced the deal.

