Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday expressed gratitude towards the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Federation for conducting military duties in Ukraine and valiantly fighting Kyiv's forces. In a statement released by the Kremlin on Special Forces Day, marked on 27 February, Putin hailed his troops for neutralizing Ukraine's military capacity with precision strikes and intense shelling. "I want to thank the command, the personnel of the Special Operations Forces, veterans of the Special Forces units for their loyalty to the oath, for their impeccable service in the name of the people of Russia and our great Motherland,” said the Russian leader in a statement on Sunday.

Russian leader thanked the Special Operations Forces for demonstrating combat readiness and acting competently in the conflict. He praised Russian forces for undertaking the most challenging and responsible tasks during the ‘military operation’ in Kyiv. He lauded troops that are “heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbas."

Putin hails extraordinary heroism of his soldiers

“I wish good luck, success, and all the best to you and your loved ones," said Putin. The Russian leader had also earlier acknowledged the bravery of his soldiers, saying that he has confidence in the “faithful and honest service” of his troops to their Motherland. In a defiant message to the West, US, and NATO allied nations, Putin said that his own country’s interests were ‘non-negotiable.’ He pointed out at the extraordinary heroism of his soldiers, and acknowledged the courage of his military forces calling them “noble defenders, our pride.”

Patriotism and the unity of our nation, the exploits of its devoted sons and daughters have always been the foundation of the martial history of our thousand-year-old country, its glory and victories,” Putin had said in an address to the nation on the Armed forces day earlier. He had then reiterated that ensuring that Russia can defend itself remains his responsibility - “a primary responsibility of government,” and the Armed Forces, who serve Russian soil as a reliable guarantee of its national security, orderly lives of civilians against external threats and maintains Russia’s stable and steady development.

He pressed that Moscow believes in the building of a system that maintains equal and indivisible security for all nations. “We will continue to strengthen and modernize our Army and Navy, striving to increase their effectiveness, so they are fitted out with the most cutting-edge equipment,” Putin had asserted.

Image: AP