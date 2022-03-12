A week after the Russian internet censor announced to block social media giant Facebook, it has again swung into action against its sister organisation, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to a report by The Washington Post, Russian users will not be able to use the photo and video sharing application from today onwards. Calling its parent organisation, Meta-- an extremist firm-- Russia’s prosecutor general has announced the decree will be followed from Friday midnight. Apart from Facebook and Instagram, the agency has also added Whatsapp to the list of "extremist organisations" and announced a similar decree for it, reported The Independent. As per the decree, the government alleged Meta group aims at inciting hatred and enmity toward the citizens of the Russian Federation.

It is worth mentioning that the Meta group has been facing immense pressure globally in order to isolate Russia for invading its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Earlier, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube banned Russian media in Europe and in Ukraine in response to government requests. While announcing the ban on Russian media outlets, Facebook had said these news organisations were responsible for spreading misinformation to millions of users. However, the Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian government sent multiple requests to Meta to permanently shut down their services in Russia in order to penalise Moscow for its illegal actions in Ukraine.

Moscow Had blocked Facebook giant last week

However, Facebook has refused to entertain the pleas of the Ukrainian government by saying its services play a vital role in connecting families every day. Also, it said that their services were also critical for the activists who were fighting against the Russian aggression in their own country. Irrespective of Facebook's statement about not taking any harsh step against Russian users, Moscow blocked the social media giant last week. Earlier on Thursday, Meta said it was planning to allow the publication of calls for violence against Russians in response to the invasion of Ukraine. "As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement released on Thursday. This prompted the Russian government to take action against Instagram.

Image: AP/Pixabay