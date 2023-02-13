Putin To Give A Speech Ahead Of The First Anniversary Of Russia-Ukraine War; Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to make a major speech as the Russia-Ukraine war inches towards its one-year anniversary. According to Mirror UK, the news of the prospective speech by the Russian President broke out in the midst of fears that the Russian forces will launch a fresh assault on Ukraine. On Friday, Kremlin Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Russian president will give a monumental address to the country’s federal assembly on February 21. The Russia-Ukraine war on the other hand will complete its one year on February 24.

According to Mirror UK, a Russian official also told the reporters that the Russian military is saving up their arsenals to roll across the border soon. The revelations from both the Kremlin spokesperson and the Russian official came after Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Russia is “planning a major offensive” to coincide with the anniversary. “We do not underestimate our enemy,” Reznikov asserted. “Officially, they announced 300,000, but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our assessments it is much more. We think that given that (Russia) lives in symbolism, they will try to try something around February 24,” he added. The highly anticipated speech is expected to mark, the first anniversary of Moscow recognizing the “independence” of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine.

Does Russia have enough?

While the world is in fear of a possible fresh assault by the Russian forces, many wonders if Moscow has enough ammunition. According to Mirror UK, Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, said that Putin’s army might not have enough weapons for a fresh attack on a large scale as it is feared. Similar assertions were made by the US Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, who claimed back in December, that Russia is burning through its munitions stockpiles and does not have enough ability to replace those weapons, Military Times reported. “It’s really pretty extraordinary, and our own sense is that they are not capable of indigenously producing what they are expending at this stage,” Haines said. “That’s why you see them going to other countries, effectively, to try to get ammunition.” the US official added. However, the Russian bloc has made it clear time and time again that Russia has enough ammunition to fight the war. Many of the Ukrainian allies have also warned Kyiv that underestimating mighty Russia can prove to be fatal. Hence, with the news of the possible fresh assault, it will be interesting to see in which direction the Russia-Ukraine war is heading.