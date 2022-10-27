Putin To Hold Crucial Meeting Of Security Council Over Ukraine's 'dirty Bomb' Threat

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with permanent members of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting of the top Russian officials will come hours after President Vladimir Putin remotely monitored the drills of his strategic nuclear forces, which involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and a Sineva ballistic missile were launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome and a location in the Barents Sea, respectively, at the Kura Missile Test Range in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Tupolev Tu-95MS long-range aircraft were also employed in the missions, carrying out launches of air-based cruise missiles, according to the statement released by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

According to the President's office, the event was held in order to test the level of preparedness of the military command and control echelons and the skills of senior and operational personnel in organising troop command and control. Although several top Russian officials have been raising the issue on international platforms, this was the first time that President Putin himself made the unsubstantiated dirty bomb allegations-- without providing any concrete evidence. Putin said Ukraine plans to “use a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ as a provocation” and contended the United States was using Ukraine as a “battering ram” against Russia and its regional allies, turning the country into a “testing ground for military-biological experiments.” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu termed the recent drills "a teaser" if Ukraine tries to attack Russian territory with nuclear weapons.

Russia says it has concrete evidence against Ukraine's hazardous intentions

Meanwhile, reiterating Putin's stance, Peskov said Moscow will take vigorous steps to draw the attention of the world community to the risk Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb, TASS reported. When asked about possible steps that Russia could take, the Kremlin official again said, "Russia will take vigorous steps." According to Peskov, Russia gas concrete evidence that Ukraine was plotting a terrorist attack involving "dirty bombs". "We have proof that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage," he added. Though the allegations have been categorically refuted by both West and the war-torn nation, they warned Russia could use this tactic to rage more lethal conflict in Ukraine. Western officials noted that Putin could use allegations to attack Ukraine with nuke weapons.

Image: Kremlin