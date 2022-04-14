Putin To Hold Meeting On Russia's Oil & Gas Sector As Western Sanctions Target Exports

As several countries mull minimising their dependency on Russian energy resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a meeting on the current situation in the country's oil and gas sector. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting with the Russian head will be held on Thursday based on an assessment report made by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is also in charge of the issue. It is worth mentioning that several countries, including Germany, the UK, and Poland, presented a blueprint wherein the nations vowed to minimise the purchase of Russian oil and gas by the end of this year, asserting that Russia has been using the money to attack Ukraine.

Earlier last week, the European Union announced the fifth round of punitive measures against the Kremlin, aiming to hit the massive revenue generated by the energy sector. According to the fresh sanctions announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the 27-member bloc will impose an import ban on coal from Russia, worth 4 billion euros (Rs 33,226.40 crore) per year. While announcing the measures on April 5, she said that coal was a vital source of income for Russia and, therefore, it was crucial for the European Union to impose a ban on its import.

"We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the European leaders, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," added the European Commission President.

EU turns to Middle East & Mediterranean for gas after facing rejection from Gulf

Irrespective of Ursula von der Leyen's promise to minimise the dependency on Russian oil and gas, it seems that the planning would not proceed as intended. Before announcing any punitive measures, the European countries at first approached the Gulf nations to meet their demands but after facing failure in securing a deal with the Gulf nations, it has now turned towards the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions.

Earlier last month, the European leaders approached the gas and oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and asked them to increase the production of hydrocarbon. However, GCC reportedly denied delivering the need saying constraints in production and the fact that most of their future production is locked in long-term contracts with Asian clients. In March, this year, US, UK and Germany sent their representative to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to increase the production of hydrocarbon but it seems their demands were dismissed there also.

