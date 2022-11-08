Putin To Interact With Over 100 Russian Draftees Of Ukraine War To Assess Payment Status

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that he wants to personally meet with more than 100 Russian draftees who were mobilized as soldiers to the war in Ukraine but claimed that they were not paid. Putin stated that he would find out the situation with payments to those who were called up on duty under partial mobilization, according to the Russian state-affiliated agency Tass. Prisoner’s rights group Gulagu.net reported that the mobilized men complained about the Russian government’s alleged failure to honour promises about the payment made to them to fight the war in Ukraine.

In the visuals, draftees claimed that they did not receive the payment equivalent of $4,864 that was promised to them by the military commissariats. Men at the military training center in the city of Ulyanovsk, where they said they stood up to "fight for justice" with "their lives," have now been facing umpteen hardships due to lack of pay. They appealed to be paid in full the amount promised to them by the Russian Federation.

“Risking our own lives, we’re going to certain death for the sake of your security and peace. Our government is refusing to pay us the 195,000 rubles ($3,160) that President Vladimir Putin promised us! Why, then, should we go to war for this state, leaving our families without support?! We refuse to take part in the ‘special military operation’ and will seek justice until we’re paid the money that was promised to us by the government led by the President of the Russian Federation,” the soldiers said, as they protested.

Putin plans to personally visit men to take their feedback

Russia's President on Monday, Nov 7 held a meeting with Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya. He drew attention to the topic of payments to mobilized citizens and said that it should be discussed directly with citizens. "I will also definitely meet with people, I will talk to them about this in order to hear them, in order to have feedback,” Putin said. The latter reiterated that military officials at all levels must pay attention to the mobilized me wherever they are staying — whether it be on the training grounds or in the combat zone.

Furthermore, he told the governor of the Tver Region Igor Rudenya that he would personally visit the men to take their feedback about the situation. Putin had signed a decree that entitled the mobilized men and contracted military personnel serving in the Russian Armed Forces to a one-time payment of 195,000 rubles ($3,200) for fighting in the ongoing war. On October 28, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin about the completion of partial mobilization.