Putin To Make Crucial Speech In Federal Assembly After Biden's Show Of Solidarity In Kyiv

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, February 21. The event will take place at noon in Moscow's Gostiny Dvor venue. The speech is due to begin at 0900 GMT in central Moscow. This speech comes at a crucial time as the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion rounds the corner, especially with United States President Joe Biden having visited war-torn Kyiv on Monday as a show of solidairty.

The traditional Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly, which covers the state of affairs in the country and the main directions of its domestic and foreign policies, serves as the basis for establishing strategic goals, priorities for social and economic development, and ensuring national security in Russia, reported Russia-based TASS news agency. Although the event's format is firmly established in the Constitution, it could be described as eagerly anticipated.

In April 2021, the Russian leader gave his last address to the parliament. Russia's First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko pointed out that the president has the right to deliver such an address "whenever he considers it necessary". Putin himself explained the absence of the event in 2022 by stating that the rapidly evolving situation made it challenging "to capture the results and plans for the nearest future at any given moment". Instead, the president highlighted the most critical points in his video addresses to the nation and other speeches.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine to be main topic

As the war in Ukraine completes one year on February 24, it is expected that Putin will focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, something which Moscow has termed as a 'special military operation'.

"Our entire life spins around the special op issue. And the special military operation influences our life in one way or another, influences the life on the continent. Therefore, of course, it would be reasonable to expect that the president will pay a lot of attention to the operation," Peskov said. He added that "everyone is waiting for the address, hoping to hear the assessment of the affairs, the assessment of the special military operation, the assessment of the international situation and the president’s vision of how we manage it and how we will develop in the future".

Address aimed at a domestic audience not global: Report

The federal TV stations have allotted one hour for the broadcast of the presidential address, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that this time limit is merely a formality, and the president may speak for a longer duration if needed. TASS reported that in April 2021, the speech took 1 hour and 19 minutes. In 2018, the speech was the longest and took 1 hour 55 minutes. In 2004 and 2005, Putin delivered his shortest speeches of 48 minutes each.

The format of the event does not permit the invitation of foreign guests, as it is primarily intended for a domestic audience. Typically, around one thousand guests are invited, including lawmakers, senators, government officials, senior personnel from the presidential administration, heads of the Prosecutor General's Office, Constitutional and Supreme Courts, regional leaders, other high-ranking officials, and leaders of major religions. Additionally, this year's event will also be attended by participants of the 'special military operation', reported TASS.