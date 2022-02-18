Putin To Meet His Belarusian Counterpart To Discuss About 30,000 Russian Troops In Belarus

Amid the soaring tension between Ukraine and Russia, President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, are scheduled to meet shortly at a summit in Moscow.

As per the media reports, the two leaders will discuss what will happen to the 30,000 Russian troops who are currently in Belarus. Notably, the troops are conducting Allied Resolve joint exercises which are due to conclude on February 19.

"We will take all appropriate decisions tomorrow," Lukashenko told the reporters on Thursday. Notably, the Belarusian leader arrived in Russia and will hold a meeting with Putin.

According to the US intelligence report, Russia is believed to have built up around 150,000 military forces along Ukraine’s borders. Though Moscow claimed the assembling of troops were only meant for military and naval drills, western countries raised concerns that Moscow could use them to execute their alleged plan of invasion.

"If it makes sense to keep Russian troops here, we will keep them as long as necessary. I emphasise once again: this is our territory and this decision is up to us," The Guardian quoted Lukashenko as saying on Thursday when asked about the assembling of troops.

Russia to stage nuclear drills

As per the latest development, Russia announced massive nuclear drills despite knowing the Western countries are pressurising to tackle the issue diplomatically.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal, but instead saw more troops moving toward the border along Ukraine. Also, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US believes Russia could launch an attack “any time”. According to news agency Associated Press, Austin will also hold a call with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that some of its troops started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to their bases - a claim that several Ukrainian ministers denied on the same day. Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said they received the US and NATO's response to Russia's proposals on regional security.

According to a report by Sputnik, Lavrov stated that Moscow was partially unsatisfied with the response. Lavrov further added that he had discussed the response with Putin. He had affirmed that Russia would try to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Image: AP/File