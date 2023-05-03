Putin To Operate From Bunker After Attack On Kremlin? Here's All You Need To Know

Russian President Vladimir Putin is working from the bunker of his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told news agency RIA Novosti. The claims came after the Russian president survived a drone attack on the Kremlin palace allegedly launched by Ukraine. The Kremlin, in a statement, accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Two drone attacks were averted by Russian authorities overnight, according to reports.

Russia's security forces disabled drones

The Kremlin labelled the attack on the Kremlin as a "terrorist act" and added that Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike. Visuals that emerged online detailed the assault on the citadel of the Kremlin Palace, wherein smoke was seen coming out of a building. No damage or casualties was reported from the attack. The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was unharmed and safe. Since Russia declared war on Ukraine, several facilities inside Russia have been targetted. Ukraine has denied that these acts were carried out by its military.

The visuals shot overnight from across the river from the Kremlin, were shared by a local Moscow news Telegram channel. It appeared to show fire and smoke on the dome of the building. It wasn’t possible to ascertain its veracity. According to text accompanying the footage, residents of a nearby apartment building reported hearing bangs and seeing smoke around 2:30 a.m.

There was no independent verification of the reported attack on the Kremlin, which Russian authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it. Questions also arose as to why it took the Kremlin hours to report the incident and why videos of it also surfaced that late in the day. Ukraine's Presdient Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that the assault was launched by Kyiv. "We did not attack Putin, we will leave the tribunal. We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, we are fighting on our territory, defending our villages and cities. We do not have enough weapons even for this... Therefore, we did not attack Putin, we will leave it to the (international) tribunal," the president said.