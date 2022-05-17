Putin: US Labs In Ukraine Produced Bio Weapons In 'immediate Vicinity' Of Russian Border

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused US laboratories in Ukraine of developing biological weapons in the "immediate vicinity" of the Russian border. During the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) anniversary conference on May 16, Putin stated that in the post-Soviet space, American bio laboratories collected biological materials, investigated the peculiarities of disease dissemination, and in Ukraine, they were essentially constructing biological weapons.

He explained that the major objective of such laboratories is to "collect biological materials and investigate the specifics of the spread of viruses and hazardous diseases for their own interests." Putin further added, "Now, during a special operation in Ukraine, documentary evidence has been gathered that components of biological weapons were, in fact, developed near our borders."

Putin went on to say that Russia has long been concerned about the United States' biological activity in post-Soviet space. He claimed that the Pentagon has established dozens of specialised biological laboratories and centres in Russia's common region and that they are far from busy providing practical medical assistance to the people of the countries where they have begun their activities.

He also stated that during a special military operation in Ukraine, Russia obtained documents proving that these laboratories were engaged in the production of components that could be used to create biological weapons. The Russian president went on to say that the US-built laboratories were also working on methods and means of destabilising the epidemiological situation on former Soviet territory. Putin emphasised that this was a clear violation of the Biological Weapons Convention. Putin slammed NATO's continued expansion towards Russia's borders, as Finland and Sweden announced plans to apply for membership. He contended that the need for expansion is fabricated and that NATO primarily serves the foreign interests of a single country – the United States.

Meanwhile, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, has claimed that the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency was instrumental in funding and conducting military biological research in Ukraine.

According to TASS, Ryabkov stated on May 16 at a meeting of a parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances surrounding the establishment of bio laboratories on Ukrainian territory by American specialists, "The circumstances that arose in connection with the conduct of a special military operation (of Russia in Ukraine) made it possible to look inside what is happening at the suggestion of the United States in this area (military biological activity in Ukraine), which Washington deliberately glosses over, obscures making it impossible for other members of the international community to at least understand what, where, how and for what reasons, for what purpose this country is carrying out."

