Putin Vows Retaliation To Crimea Bridge Attack; 'I Have Given Instructions To The FSB..'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has vowed retaliation for the attack on the 2014 annexed Crimea Bridge which was targetted using the two Ukrainian naval drones overnight. A section of the bridge suffered damage as the infrastructure was partially blown up, halting traffic, killing two people and wounding a girl. "Russia's response to the terrorist attack will certainly follow, with the Russian Ministry of Defense already preparing relevant proposals," Putin asserted during the state address on Monday. The exact retaliatory measures were not unveiled by the Russian President who said that he was weighing options during the extraordinary meeting that he held with Moscow's senior officials on Monday.

"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge, resulting in casualties and a child injured. I have given instructions to the FSB and the Investigative Committee of Russia to thoroughly investigate the incident. I am confident that all circumstances of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge will be established," said Russia's President Putin.

'No doubt all the details on Crimean Bridge attack will be clarified via investigation': Putin

Russia's President Putin expressed "no doubt" that all the details of the emergency situation on the Crimean Bridge will be clarified and that he will ensure that a thorough investigation reveals the perpetrators behind the attack. He added that he expects proposals on enhancing security on the Crimean Bridge, as this is the second time that the attack on the bridge has been carried out. "It is important to provide support to people who have been affected by the closure of the Crimean Bridge. I request updates on the assistance being provided to them," said Russia's President.

Putin emphasized the fact that the supports of the Crimean Bridge are undamaged "is of utmost importance."

In December, last year, Russia's President Putin had driven a Mercedes across the Crimean Bridge or the Kerch bridge under construction that links southern Russia to the 2014 annexed Crimean peninsula after it was attacked, according to Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti. Putin travelled with his Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin who gave all the updates about the renovation work and the progress on reconstruction of the bridge that was damaged during the fierce fighting between the Russians and the Ukrainian forces. The Second blast on the Crimea Bridge blast has shocked Moscow as it is one of the prominent showcase infrastructure projects for Russia after it annexed Crimean territory in 2014.

On Monday Putin emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by what he described as the "terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge and added that he will order the restoration work to begin in all affected areas.

There are no traffic jams on the approaches to the bridge that were being reported as cars were parked in stationary lots, former Deputy Moscow Mayor for Urban Development and Construction, Marat Khusnullin, said in a Telegram post. "One rail track of the Crimean Bridge has minor damages," he added. Khusnullin further stated that based on preliminary inspections by divers, there are no damages to the supports of the Kerch Bridge. Officials plan to launch the two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean Bridge on September 15, and on the other side in November, he stressed.