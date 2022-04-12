Putin Vows To Implement 'noble, Clear' Objectives Of Special Military Operation In Ukraine

In the midst of the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, stated that the objectives of the special military operation will be implemented. During a meeting with workers from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, Putin stressed that the goals of the military operation in Ukraine will definitely be implemented and there is no doubt about that. He further stated that the objectives of this operation are noble and very clear. Putin stated that the primary purpose is to help the people of the Donbass region, whose independence has already been recognised by the Russian Federation.

"We were forced to do so since the Kyiv authorities, under pressure from the West, refused to abide by the Minsk agreements aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Donbass-related issues," Putin remarked, as per Sputnik news agency. The Russian President went on to say that an armed confrontation with the anti-Russian forces cultivated in Ukraine was unavoidable and that it was just a matter of time. The Russian President claimed that such forces had begun to transform Ukraine into an "anti-Russian stronghold," sowing the seeds of nationalism and neo-Nazism that have long existed in the country.

Russia can never be isolated: President Putin

President Putin also outlined that his country cannot be isolated. He stated that Russia has no intention of isolating itself, and that other forces would never be successful in doing so. He went on to say that isolating anyone in today's world, especially a country as large as Russia, is nearly impossible. "We will continue to work with those of our partners who want to cooperate," the Russian President added, as per The Associated Press.

Russia issues warning to OSCE

Meanwhile, the Russian government has issued a strong warning to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), asking it to suspend its monitoring missions in Donetsk until the end of April. The statement came just days after the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR's) proxy government declared the European intergovernmental organisation's operations illegal. The threat has also sparked fear that Russian troops may launch an all-out offensive in the separatist-held area as their attacks in Ukraine's east continue to escalate. The 57-member OSCE is an intergovernmental organisation and enjoys observer status in the United Nations.

Image: AP