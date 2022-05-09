Putin Vows To 'never Forget WWII Lessons', Avers 'there'll Be No Place In World For Nazis'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday addressed the “militiamen” of Donbas and Russian soldiers while delivering his ‘Victory Day’ speech and asserted that they were fighting in their “own land”. In front of about 11,000 spectators who gathered to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin underscored how nobody will forget the lessons of the Second World War. He added, "there will be no place in the world for punishers and Nazis".

The parade in Red Square on May 9 was attended by a number of servicemen who arrived directly from the war zone in Donbas, the Russian President said. “Now here on Red Square, soldiers and officers from many regions of our vast Motherland stand shoulder to shoulder, including those who arrived directly from the Donbas, directly from the combat zone,” he said.

Furthermore, Putin made a pitch that Russia was a united, multi-ethnic nation. He said, "Shoulder to shoulder, soldiers and officers are standing here from many regions of our huge motherland, including those who arrived here straight from Donbas directly from the war zone."

“We remember how Russia’s enemy tried to use against us the gangs of international terrorism. They tried to sow international and religious enmity to break us, to weaken us from inside, but they failed. Today our warriors of different ethnicities are fighting together in the battle. They shield each other from bullets and fragments and shrapnel, really as brothers, and this is the strength of Russia. The unbeatable strength of our multi-ethnic nation,” the Russian President said.

Putin tried to defend Russia’s military action in Ukraine

In addition to addressing Russian soldiers, Putin attempted to justify the country’s military aggression in Ukraine. According to the Russian President, the intervention in Ukraine was essential as the West was creating “threats next to our borders" and "preparing for the invasion of our land." He went on the claim that the West was unwilling to hear Moscow’s proposals for dialogue.

Putin said, “We saw how the military infrastructure was unfolding, how hundreds of foreign advisers began to work, there were regular deliveries of the most modern weapons from NATO countries. The danger grew every day.”

Russia gave a preemptive rebuff to aggression. It was a forced, timely and only right decision - the decision of a sovereign, a strong, independent country,” he added.

