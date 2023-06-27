Putin Vs Wagner: US President Joe Biden Says West Was 'not Involved' In The Uprising

US President Joe Biden on Monday, June 26 clarified that the West was “not involved” in the debacle that took place in Russia. On June 24, Russia witnessed an uprising from the country’s private military group Wagner. In light of all the chaos, US President Joe Biden gave his take on the situation and made it clear that the “West” was not involved in the whole ordeal. The 80-year-old US President also revealed that he had a Zoom call with his allies to put forward a coordinated approach towards the whole ordeal. Biden’s reaction came just hours after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is “probing West’s involvement” in the revolt.

“The situation began to develop as it did, I directed my national security team to monitor closely and report to me hour by hour. I instructed them to prepare a range of scenarios and also convened our key allies on a Zoom call to make sure we are on the same page,” Biden said during a press briefing on Monday. “It is critical that we remain coordinated in our response and coordinated what we are to anticipate. They agreed with me that we have to make sure they have no excuse to blame this on the West and blame this on NATO,” he added. He made it clear that the US was not involved in the whole ordeal. “We were clear that we are not involved, we have nothing to do with it, and this was part of a struggle within the Russian system,” Biden insisted.

US will continue to support Ukraine ‘no matter what'

The US president made it clear that Ukraine will continue to have American support no matter what. “I also talked to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to make sure we continue to remain on the same page. I told him that no matter what happens in Russia, we in the United States will continue to support Ukrainian’s defence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. I agreed to follow up and stay in constant contact,” Biden asserted in the press briefing. “It is too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going, the outcome of all this remains to be seen. but no matter what comes next I will make sure that our allies and partners are closely allied,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian intelligence services are investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted uprising. However, in an interview with RT, the Russian foreign minister said that U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy had spoken to Russian representatives on Sunday and given "signals" that the United States was not involved in the “mutiny”. Lavrov went on to quote Tracy as saying the mutiny was Russia's internal affair.