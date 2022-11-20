Putin Wants To Re-establish Russia's Hegemony Over Baltic States & Poland, Says Estonia

On Saturday, Estonian President Alar Karis stated that the negative effects on Russia should not cause concern in the Western nations and that NATO should adopt a new defensive system as soon as possible, including a greater presence and advanced deployment of weapons, equipment, and ammunition.

"NATO must implement a new defensive posture as soon as possible, one that requires a greater presence and advance deployment of weapons, equipment, and ammunition," said Karis while addressing the Halifax International Security Forum.

Putin wants to dismantle current Euro-Atlantic security arrangement: Estonia's President

"Putin continues to want to dismantle the current Euro-Atlantic security arrangement and reestablish his hegemony over the Baltic states and Poland," Karis said, noting that Moscow's "strategic goals have not changed."

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Saturday that the deadly missile explosion in Poland is the consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war of choice against neighbouring Ukraine. This statement was made at the annual Halifax International Security Forum, where he reiterated that global stability and prosperity are at stake in the war. "The tragic and troubling explosion in Poland this week reminded the whole world of the recklessness of Putin's war of choice," Austin said.

Poland Missile Blast

On Tuesday evening, at least two Polish citizens were killed when a missile struck the grain-drying facility near Poland's border with Ukraine. The investigation of the incident is underway, but NATO officials have stated that they suspect that the missile was launched from the Ukrainian side. However, the Polish government, the United States, and NATO have blamed Russia for the deaths, in any case, saying a Ukrainian missile would not have misfired if Russia had not invaded Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Poland has also launched an investigation to find out the source of the missile with support from the US and Ukrainian investigators who joined the probe on Friday. Andriy Yermak, who is the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in an interview broadcast live at the forum that it is too early to determine who fired the missile until the investigation is over. “It's not right to say it's a Ukrainian rocket, or a Russian rocket before the investigation is over," he added.

Image: AP/ Representative