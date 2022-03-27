In a new development in the Russia Ukraine war, Kyiv has claimed that Russian troops fired 6 missiles in Lviv in an attempt to destroy oil and food supplies. According to visuals shared by the Ukrainian government, an oil plant was targeted and destroyed on Saturday by Russian attackers. As the war continues on day 32, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has now appealed to the world leaders to unite to put an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military aggression on Ukraine.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about the conditions live from Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said that the conditions in Kyiv have worsened from earlier. “I am in Kyiv. It's been a difficult night. There are sirens, children are sleeping in basements, in metro stations,” the Ukrainian MP told Republic TV.

Vasylenko claimed that the attacks in Lviv were huge and added that similar incidents took place in Kyiv. “Devastated by the visuals we see from Lviv. The oil refinery plant was under attack yesterday and the fire was huge. The damage caused will be felt in days to come due to the huge amount of air pollution. We had similar attacks in Kyiv and the air here is difficult to breathe,” she said.

Mariupol under siege, water inaccessible here: Vasylenko

Furthermore, the MP added that the people were being supported by the Ukrainian army. She further stated that the condition of cities like Mariupol was worse than before. “People of Mariupol are under siege. There are hundreds of thousands of people without access to food or water. People are melting snow and using sewage water for drinking. There are diseases going on in these areas,” Vasylenko said.

She went on to request world leaders to take a united stand against the ongoing aggression in Ukraine. “Western countries are supporting us with weapons. We are getting s-300 which can be used to shoot down rockets and fighter jets from the ground. We have glimpses of hope,” she said.

“But this isn’t enough. The Russian military is the second largest in the world and is a nuclear power. Ukraine is nowhere near to it. We never needed an army this big,” the Ukrainian MP added while requesting more help. “We are asking the whole world to help us. Putin wants to rebuild the empire. The whole international community needs to come together in order to stop Putin,” she said. Vasylenko also urged India to take the matter to the UN and side with Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation in Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Zelenskyy, on Friday, appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land. Ukraine is continually in talks with US President Joe Biden and organisations like NATO and the EU to force a stop to the unprecedented attack against them.

