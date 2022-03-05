Putin Warns 'nations Imposing No-fly Zone Over Ukraine To Be Considered Part Of Conflict'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the armed conflict. Additionally, he reiterated that the neutral status of Ukraine is needed so that the country does not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Russian President said that the consequences of a conflict between Russia and NATO are clear to everyone if it happens.

Notably, Putin's comments comes a day after top US and NATO officials turned down calls for a no-fly zone to be set up in Ukraine, warning that it could lead to a "full-fledged war in Europe" and saying that they are doing what they can to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion.

On humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Putin said, "Russia immediately responded to Kyiv's request for a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, but the neo-Nazis are not letting anyone out." He also alleged that Ukraine is holding over 6,000 foreigners hostage and treating its citizens even worse.

"People of Donbass are not dogs. The current leadership of Kyiv must understand that if they continue in the same spirit, then there will be a question on Ukrainian statehood and if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience," the Russian President said.

Putin added that there are many different options for the demilitarisation of Ukraine. "They are on the negotiating table with Kyiv. We hope for a positive reaction," he asserted.

Moreover, he informed that the work on destroying the Ukrainian military infrastructure is almost done.

Russian ceasefire in Ukraine imperilled amid more shelling

What looked like a breakthrough temporary ceasefire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart after Kyiv claimed shelling by Russian forces continued.

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” said deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

He added, “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor."

According to the UN migration agency, 1.45 million Ukrainians have left the country since Russia's invasion. The International Organisation for Migration said that 7,87,300 refugees fled to Poland, 228,700 went to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.