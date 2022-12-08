Putin Warns Nuclear Escalation ‘on The Rise’, Russia ‘will Defend Itself' He Asserts

Indicating that the ongoing Russian military intervention in Ukraine can "go a long way," Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that the risk of nuclear war due to Western interference in the conflict "was on the rise." In an address to the Presidential Human Rights Council on December 7, Putin declared that the prospects of a nuclear war were rising as the outcome of the nine-month war in Ukraine was shifting more in Ukraine's favour. His nuclear threats resonated in response to the European Union's deliberation of the ninth package of sanctions against Moscow for waging war on Kyiv.

Russia “could be the only guarantor of Ukraine’s territorial integrity” Putin asserted in a speech made to the Presidential Human Rights Council.

'We haven't gone mad..but we have these [nuclear] means': Putin

Shortly after ordering the invasion of Ukraine in February, Putin had ordered his defense minister and the chief of the military to put nuclear deterrent forces in a ‘special regime of combat duty’. He had condemned what he described, the NATO members' “aggressive statements” against Russian Federation. On Feb 19, Putin's armed forces also staged large drills across Russia to test the country’s nuclear programme and [its] readiness. On Wednesday, Russia's authoritarian leader, once again, renewed threats of a nuclear attack, as he iterated: “Such a threat is growing, it would be wrong to hide it." But he also noted that Russia would not be a nuclear aggressor, but reserves a right to adopt a defensive posture to safeguard its sovereign interests.

“We haven’t gone mad, we realize what nuclear weapons are,” Russia's Putin said in the televised statement, addressing a council. “We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country … But we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor," he went on to add.

As the council members enquired whether Russia would be the first to use nuclear weapons, Putin did not reject the possibility that it will not. “If [a country] doesn’t use [nukes] first under any circumstances, it means that it won’t be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited,” Putin noted. Furthermore, in the most blatant vocal threat of using the nukes against the West yet, Russia's Putin said, "Russia’s nuclear arsenal was not a factor provoking an escalation of conflicts, but a factor of deterrence.” He reiterated, Russia would "use all available means” to defend Russian territory."

In February, Russian armed forces successfully test-launched hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea and land-based targets in a show of deterrence against the external threat. As he ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War Two (WWII) Putin had also angrily maintained that he was "not bluffing" when he says he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia's integrity and sovereignty at all costs.