Putin Warns Of 'reciprocal Actions' As Cluster Bombs' Use Reported In Staromaryevka Region

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday, warned against the use of US-supplied cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying that “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukrainians use the controversial weapons during the ongoing counter-offensive. In an interview published Sunday, Putin warned that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions that it can use. In his first ever remarks about the Biden administration's supply of cluster bombs, Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far but will resort to doing so if Ukraine's military attacks Russian positions with the banned weapons.

“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” said Putin, according to the excerpts of his interview played by Rossiya TV.

Cluster munitions used by Ukraine on Staromajorsko-Urožajno frontline?

Russia's President emphasised that the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented during course of the war. Cluster bomb remnants have been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes during the battle of Bakhmut. Putin's remarks came as Pentagon confirmed that the cluster munitions provided by the United States have arrived in Ukraine. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels reported that the Ukrainian army has been attacking Russian forces on the Priyotno-Staromajorsko-Urožajno frontline with cluster munitions supplied by the US.

According to Russian Telegram channels, Russian 35th Marine Infantry Brigade that managed to break through the front and invade the northern part of Starojamorski could not hold the area as the cluster munitions fell from the surrounding hills, injuring troops. Ukrainian formations have been intensively using artillery cluster ammunition to gai territorial advantage in Stariajamorski.

Cluster bombs have been criticized by global humanitarian groups as they cause catastrophic consequences during the conflicts and are known to have a high “dud rate." The controversial weapon poses a threat even post-conflict by leaving remnants that may explode as de-facto land mines. The cluster bombs were first manufactured during WWII, but have since been internally banned for use during war. Data published by Cluster Munition Monitor suggests that even though its use is banned globally in conflicts, as many as 34 states have at one time developed or produced over 200 types of cluster munitions.