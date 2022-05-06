Putin Will Face ‘huge Consequences’ If He Threatens Other Countries, Warns UK Navy Chief

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will face “massive consequences” if he dared to encroach any other nation outside Ukraine, the head of the UK Royal Navy warned on Thursday, May 5. During an interview, Britain’s First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key told The Telegraph that it was imperative that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies worked in a coordinated manner to “contain” the conflict in Ukraine and thwart Moscow’s military objectives. It is now significant, more than ever, that the NATO ensured that Ukraine war does not “accelerate away from us,” Admiral Sir Ben Key said.

“The lessons of history would say that we are in a particularly fragile moment right now, which is why it’s really important that whilst the support we are giving to Ukraine at the moment is to enable them, we have to show in robust and resilient posture across the rest of the contact line with Russia,” said First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key.

Moscow cannot broaden conflict 'without huge consequences'

Sir Ben Key of UK Navy, who led the airlifts of British citizens and Afghans from Kabul during American troop withdrawal in August last year, emphasised that it might perhaps be clear to Russia’s President Putin that this conflict isn’t something “that he can broaden without huge consequences to him and Russia.” He then accused Putin of an “egregious wrong” against Ukraine, and urged the British government to continue to send weapons for the Ukraine troops to 'defend their territory, their people.' While he indicated that military aid to Kyiv might help Ukrainians to put up a tough resistance against invading Russian soldiers and desist Russia’s Putin, he categorically stressed that this outcome is “a long way away at the moment.”

UK’s Chief of Naval Staff advised NATO defence Alliance to uphold a deterrent posture to “counter Putin’s actions and dissuade him from doing more.”

“We represent a threat,” admiral Ben Key told the British newspaper. “The Russians effectively tried to exclude any other any other ships from operating in the northern part of the Black Sea and the Ukrainians demonstrated that that was not something that they could do freely.”

Foreign vessels “become valid targets” during the war, and the UK needs to ensure that it is fully prepared “eventuality,” as it lends support to the war sieged Ukraine, Sir Ben said. He emphasized that it was important for UK’s posture to be correct, “for our capabilities to be properly aligned, for us to be modernising and adapting to seeing what others can do and what technology opportunity offers us.” His remarks came in context to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg’s latest remarks as he said that the Alliance must guarantee Sweden and Finland security guarantees if it decides to join NATO. Both Sweden and Finland have expressed

“We must remember that from the moment Sweden potentially applies, and NATO says that it wants Sweden to join, there is a very strong NATO obligation to guarantee Sweden's security,” Stoltenberg told Swedish public television SVT. “We have several ways of doing that, among other things with a heightened presence of NATO and NATO forces around Sweden and the Baltic Sea”, he said.

Russia had earlier warned that the military expansion of the Atlantic alliance will have 'consequences' if the Nordic neighbours apply to NATO membership. Head of the UK Royal Navy separately told Sea power Conference hosted by International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), "We [UK] must stand firm, we can’t stand still, we need to adapt. As one of the most capable navies in the NATO, we have an obligation to reflect this in our future posture." Against the backdrop of major war in Europe, he asserted that UK Royal Navy is critical in showing the Britain's commitment to the rules-based system, and willingness to work with different navies. "We clearly focus on NATO and other partners, but we are not constrained by them."

