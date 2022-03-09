Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday during his visit to Oslo held a joint conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the government's official residence and proclaimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop and will constantly expand his empire through such moves. This came in the backdrop of Poland continuing to remain one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine condemning Russia on multiple occasions since it began its invasion on February 24. The country is now looking forward to imposing more measures as punishment against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint conference with his Norweigan counterpart, he also hailed the Ukrainian civilians for launching a united and brave protest against the Russian troops and said, "Wherever we live in Europe, we must be aware that Ukrainians are defending not only their independence and sovereignty but also Europe as a whole."

PM @MorawieckiM in #Oslo: Wherever we live in Europe, we must be aware that Ukrainians are defending not only their independence and sovereignty, but also Europe as a whole. Putin will never stop, he will constantly expand his empire.#solidarityWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/H66G5ui53R — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 8, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his visit to Oslo met Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and spoke on the other measures to be taken by the European countries against Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Polish PM calls upon European nations for independence from Russian oil

Further calling upon the European Union and other partners in Western Europe, he also sought to establish a roadmap for independence from Russian oil, gas, and coal as gas is the most difficult matter and Norway plays a crucial role in it with a rich reserve of natural resources. Speaking about his cooperation with Norway, the Polish Prime Minister said, "Our cooperation with Norway is based on two pillars: security and energy. Our government has relaunched the Baltic Pipe project, which will be ready by the end of this year. This will make us independent from Russian gas."

Notably, the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline will enable Poland to ship 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Norway and thus prevent its dependence on Russia for the same. The pipeline runs along the Baltic seabed and is a Polish-Danish strategic gas infrastructure project which will allow the transport of gas from Norway.

This came at a time when the European Commission (EC) has proposed an outline of a plan to make Europe independent from Russian hydrocarbons well before 2030, which will start with gas.

Image: AP/Twitter/PREMIERRP_EN