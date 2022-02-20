Putin Will Target Other Baltic States If We Don't Stop Him Now: UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss

As tension between Russia and Ukraine remain at a peak, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is allowed to attack Ukraine, he would continue to wage war on neighbouring nations. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail on Sunday (local time), Truss argued that if Putin invaded Ukraine, it would pave the way for Russia to use force to take over additional former Soviet states. “We need to stop Putin because he will not stop at Ukraine,” she added.

Foreign Secretary Truss made one last call for the global community to join together to confront Moscow's aggressiveness as the Russian President put on a massive exhibition of military power with nuclear maneuvers comprising ballistic missiles, submarines, as well as tank convoys, Daily Mail reported.

According to media reports, previously in this week, Truss has urged Russia to follow the road of diplomacy. Further, she went on to say that if Russia chose to “continue down the path of aggression, there will be massive consequences bringing Russia severe economic costs and pariah status.”

Putin wants to build a 'Greater Russia': Liz Truss

In addition to this, referring to Putin UK Foreign Secretary noted, “He has been very clear, his ambition doesn’t just lead to him taking control of Ukraine, he wants to turn the clock back to the mid-1990s or even before then,” as per Daily Mail. She also added that the Baltic States as well as the Western Balkans are at risk.

Liz Truss also highlighted the fact that Putin has stated publicly that he wants to build a 'Greater Russia' and “wants to go back to the situation as it was before where Russia had control over huge swathes of Eastern Europe.” Thus, she urges the allies to stand firm against Putin. “It could be Ukraine next week but then which country will it be next?” she asked.

The comments of the Foreign Secretary came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cautioned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may result in "the destruction of a democratic state" and that the impact would reverberate throughout the globe.

Russia conducted military drills

Meanwhile, the Russian military drill included Mig fighter bombers equipped with hypersonic missiles monitored over the Mediterranean from bases in Syria and simulated deployments of intercontinental ballistic missiles. The drills, which featured the Black Sea Fleet, which is located on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, "should not cause anyone concern,' according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Furthermore, On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko oversaw the massive weapons training. According to the Defense Ministry, the drills were watched by the Presidents of Russia and Belarus from the situation room of the Defense Ministry.

(Image: AP)