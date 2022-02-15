Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to "negotiate" on Ukraine and the draft security guarantees laid out to the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in late December, as tensions mounts at the eastern European borders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday while speaking to CNN. The top representative of Putin also revealed that the Kremlin head has conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses to the proposal, which sought restriction on eastward expansion of NATO forces, allegedly posing a serious threat to Russia's security, Sputnik reported.

"First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy...," Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated while speaking to CNN on Monday.

"And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course, President Putin is willing to negotiate," he added.

Notably, Peskov referred to the 8-point draft agreement proposed by the Kremlin last year in December. The legal deal sought two main areas of guarantees, including the exclusion of permanent membership of Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO and halting the deployment of troops and weapons of the Trans-Atlantic military bloc beyond 1997 borders. However, in January, US and NATO handed over their respective written responses to Russia, conveying no intention to change their policies in adherence to the demands. Ever since then, the US and Russia have engaged in several rounds of talks, including a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Putin on Saturday. Apart from this, on Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken too spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, without any fruitful resolution to the impasse.

'Empty and unfounded' accusations: Peskov

Peskov's remarks come as the West, led by US and Ukraine have continued to accuse Russia of potential invasion, citing the concentration of Russian military build-up along the eastern European borders at the Donbas region. However, Peskov on Monday, yet again, castigated the claims as "empty and unfounded" only aimed at escalating tensions between the ex-Soviet nation and Russia, TASS agency reported.

Meanwhile, the White House National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, on Monday, briefed US lawmakers about Washington's wish to offer $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees to Ukraine in a bid to ease concerns of war in the country, Sputnik reported. This comes after the US reiterated "unwavering support for Ukraine while affirming that Washington "is intensifying efforts to deter Russia and impose costs should Moscow decide to go ahead with military actions."

The developments come as the situation at Ukraine borders has worsened in the past weeks. Noting the concentration of Russia's troop build-up at Donbas, the US has issued warnings saying that an attack on Ukraine can happen "any time soon." However, Russia has continued to reject allegations of probable invasion, suggesting that such claims attempt to divert Kyiv's intention to sabotage Minsk Agreements.

