Putin's Adviser Resigns Citing Disagreement Over Ukraine War, Leaves Russia: Report

Amid escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais has now stepped down and left the country. A longtime aide to President Vladimir Putin, Chubais announced his resignation citing his opposition to Putin's waging of war in Ukraine, as informed by two sources cited by Bloomberg. The quit has made him the highest-level official to break with the Kremlin over the invasion.

Kremlin steps up pressure on domestic critics of the invasion

According to Bloomberg, Chubais announced his resignation in a letter to colleagues and friends on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Russian media outlet RBC cited sources claiming that Chubais was headed to Turkey and does not intend on returning to Russia. Interestingly, Kremlin had stepped up pressure on domestic critics of the invasion ever since the beginning of the war. Putin on March 16 had termed his opposers as “scum and traitors” and said that he would cleanse Russia of these people.

Chubais’s decision to quit comes only a week after a senior economic adviser to Dmitry Medvedev, Arkady Dvorkovich stepped down from his post as head of the state-backed Skolkovo technology fund. Dvorkovich, who also served as the deputy prime minister until 2018 condemned the invasion and handed in his resignation. The ex- Dy PM who also worked as president of the International Chess Federation became one of the few senior officials to raise their voice against the ongoing war.

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between the two neighbouring countries ended its 28th day with no peace agreement in sight. As Russia continues to uphold its so-called security concerns, Ukraine has categorically refused to give up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on French multinationals based in Russia to stop indirectly supporting the war against Ukraine by leaving Russia.

In a 20-minute virtual speech to the French parliament, the wartime leader name-checked several French companies such as carmaker Renault, supermarket chain Auchan and home improvement giant Leroy Merlin. He said they "must stop being sponsors of Russia's war machine." Meanwhile, a senior NATO military officer said that the alliance estimates Russia has suffered between 30,000 and 40,000 battlefield casualties in Ukraine through the first month of the war, including between 7,000 and 15,000 killed. It is NATO’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since Russia's invasion on February 24.

Image: AP