Putin's Advisers ‘afraid To Tell Him Truth’ About Ukraine War, Says GCHQ Head

As Jeremy Fleming, the head of GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), which is a UK intelligence and security organisation stated that Putin's aides are afraid to tell him the truth about his error, questions have been raised if his claims are true. He did not provide any evidence to back up his claims. Former Whitehall insiders disagree on whether such broad remarks by intelligence chiefs are wise. One former intelligence insider stated that Fleming should only comment on the basis of intelligence and proof, as per the reports of the Guardian. It appears that Fleming is now attempting to personalise the war's blame.

He also claimed that the Russian leader had underestimated the intensity of Ukrainian opposition, the western response, and his forces' ability to achieve a quick triumph. The intelligence head stated that it increasingly appears that Putin has severely miscalculated the situation in Ukraine. Fleming's address also included an unfounded claim that Russian forces had been accidentally shooting down their own planes.

Spy chief cautions China not to become closely allied with Russia

As the fight proceeds, the spy head cautioned China not to become closely allied with Russia and asked Beijing not to provide Moscow with money and arms. Before the conflict broke out, Fleming argued that Putin had made a clear strategic choice to align with China, but that there were still underlying tensions between the two countries and risks for both in attempting to work together.

The US also stated that they have information that Putin was misled by the Russian military, adding that the leader didn't realise conscripts were being employed in the fight initially, according to the Guardian. On the surface, such findings are unsurprising, given Russia's failure to secure a swift triumph over Ukraine.

'Putin had grown isolated and intolerant of criticism'

However, Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser said that it was clear that Putin had grown isolated and intolerant of criticism, and that it was a continuation of the pre-conflict practice of releasing intelligence assessments without divulging the sources. It was predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine on Putin's orders and attempt to encircle Kyiv and other important cities in order to gain a swift victory but Ukraine has shown a tough resistance against Russia and continues to fight for its sovereignty.

Image: AP