Putin's Agents Threatened Google Executive In Moscow With 24-hour Ultimatum, Claims Report

Russian agents arrived at the home of a top Google executive in Moscow to deliver a frightening ultimatum last September, The Washington Post reported. According to the media outlet, the unnamed executive was told that she would have to remove an app from the Google app store within 24 hours or go to prison. The ‘Smart Voting App’, which was set up by Kremlin leader’s political rival Alexei Navalny, had reportedly angered Russian President Vladimir Putin because it was used to help Russians register protest votes against his United Russia party in the legislative election in 2021.

The Washington Post reported that after the Google executive received the threat from Russian agents, the company had moved her to a hotel. She checked in using a fake name in order to ensure her safety. Google officials also believed that the presence of hotel security guards and other guests might protect her.

However, the same agents later visited the executive’s hotel room and warned her that the clock was ticking on the 24-hour ultimatum. Google believes that the agents were from FSB - KGB’s main successor organisation. According to The Post, the app was disconnected the morning after the executive was threatened in her hotel room.

The media outlet reported that Google in Russia had resisted removing the app. It held off from delisting it from its search engine following an order from Moscow court in September. However, the same month, armed Russian police intimidated employees by showing up to Google offices in Moscow.

"We resisted this position for as long as possible," an email to staff said, as per The Post. "Nothing is more important to Google than the safety and well-being of our employees,” it added.

Russia to ban Instagram

Moreover, according to the media outlet, Apple’s main representative in Moscow was also threatened. It is to mention now, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has continued to crackdown on Western technology. Russia's communications agency Roskomnadzor even announced that it would ban Instagram in the country from March 14.

In its latest move, Russia decided to restrict its citizen to connect with the rest of the world via the popular social media platform Instagram. The Russian regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement that it will restrict access to Meta-owned Instagram from March 14, 2022. The update comes one day after both Facebook and Instagram made a small change in their current policy and allowed for posts with violent speeches against Russian soldiers and politicians.

