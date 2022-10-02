Putin's Ally Suggests To Use 'low-yield Nuclear Weapons' In Ukraine After Lyman Recoil

As Russia continues to lose several key regions of Ukraine, Russian politicians voiced their concern against the commanders and suggested President Vladimir Putin to use low-intensity nuclear weapons. In the latest development, the leader of the Chechen republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for using drastic measures to regain the territories from Ukraine and also suggested the Russian leader to use "low-yield" nuclear weapons on the battlefield. In a Telegram post, Kadyrov said Moscow does not need to keep the aspects of America before making any decision.

"I do not know what the Defense Ministry reports to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, but in my personal opinion, we need to take more drastic measures, including declaring martial law in the border territories and using low-yield nuclear weapons. There is no need to make every decision with the Western American community in mind," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

Further, he criticised the Russian defence generals amid reports of Moscow withdrawing their forces from the strategic town of Lyman. Notably, the critical remark from the top Putin ally came as Ukrainian forces claimed they have regained the southern region of Kherson, which was captured by Russian forces in the opening days of the Moscow-Kyiv war. The Russian debacle has provoked outrage among Russian military bloggers and patriotic commentators and criticised Putin for failing to mobilize more forces and take stronger action against Ukraine.

Top Putin's ally calls to change war strategy in Ukraine

Calling the situation "astounding", Kadyrov said if the Russian forces will not change their strategies in the war, he will be forced to speak to the defence ministry and the leadership. "If today or tomorrow no changes in strategy are made, I will be forced to speak with the leadership of the defence ministry and the leadership of the country to explain the real situation on the ground to them. It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say," he said. Since the onset of the invasion, Russia, on several instances, bolstered the claims and said they planned to keep the captured areas “forever”. However, in the past few weeks, Ukraine launched a highly effective offensive in the northeast, near Kharkiv and regained several regions.

