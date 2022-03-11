Putin’s Attack On Ukraine Would Be 'bigger Blow' To Global Welfare Than COVID, Says IMF

The ongoing war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions that countries across the globe have imposed on Russia will likely cause a downgrade of the International Monetary Fund’s global economic growth forecast, the organisation's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. Speaking at a press briefing, Georgieva stated that apart from the damage to Ukraine, the Western sanctions on Russia in response to the war will lead to a “sharp contraction” of the Russian economy. She said that Moscow is moving into a “deep recession” and debt default is no longer an “improbable event”.

“We just got through a crisis like no other with the pandemic and we are now in an even more shocking territory,” Georgieva told reporters as quoted by The New York Times. “The unthinkable happened - we have a war in Europe. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s attack on Ukraine would be a bigger blow to global welfare than a covid pandemic,” the IMF chief added.

Surging energy and commodity prices 'causing grave concern'

It is imperative to note that sanctions on Moscow include a US ban on Russian oil imports. Kristalina Georgieva said that the most significant threat to the world economy was greater inflation coming from higher commodity prices as countries shift consumption away from Russian oil and gas. She said that the Ukraine war and sanctions are spilling over to the global economy, causing costs of energy and other key commodities to surge.

“The surging prices for energy and other commodities — corn, metals, inputs for fertilizers, semiconductors — they are coming, in many countries, on top of already high inflation and are causing grave concern in so many places around the world,” Georgieva told reporters.

Further, the IMF chief informed that in the wake of the ongoing war, the organisation is working to develop a plan to provide more assistance for Ukraine’s eventual rebuilding effort. The IMF is also assessing the impact of the sanctions on the Russian economy as much of its financial sector and its central bank has been blacklisted. Georgieva said that it is unlikely that Russia would be able to access its emergency currency reserves because of sanctions. Noting that the monetary fund had halted operations and programs in Russia, the IMF Managing Director said that there had been no discussions about ending Russia’s membership in the fund.

(Image: AP)