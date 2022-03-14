Putin's 'barbaric Actions' Not Just Testing Ukrainian People But All Of Humanity: UK PM

Amid the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, UK PM Boris Johnson on Sunday slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “barbaric actions”. In a call with the Ukrainian President, Johnson commended Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on their “fortitude”. He said that the United Kingdom would “continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence”.

Boris Johnson went on to say that Putin’s “barbaric actions were testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity”. The UK and the Ukrainian leader also condemned the murders of Brent Reynaud and countless innocent Ukrainians, and the abduction of the mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol.

Separately, a spokesperson for Johnson said that during the phone call Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister outlined the support the UK continues to deliver to Ukraine. He said that the UK would continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence, working with partners including at Tuesday’s meetings of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London. Johnson said that the “UK would continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict”.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took to Twitter to inform that he has held talks with Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala, the PM of the Czech Republic. He stated that the leaders talked about the Ukrainian people’s struggle against Russian aggression and about Russia’s criminal attacks on civilians. Zelenskyy thanked the “partners” for their essential support.

UK to provide ‘life saving’ treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the UK Department of Health and Social Care has said that 21 Ukrainian children will receive life-saving cancer treatment in England after being brought over by the UK Government with the support of Polish authorities and clinicians. According to a press release, the children and their immediate family members landed on Sunday evening from Poland. They will be triaged before being sent to NHS hospitals to continue their care.

As per the press note, the lifesaving cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England. The department informed that hospitals in Poland have taken in Ukrainian children who need healthcare. It said that with more children crossing the border requiring immediate treatment, the UK has responded to Poland’s call for support from international partners to provide additional care.

