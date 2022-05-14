Putin's Confidence In Ukraine War 'shaking', Claims Ex-Russian PM Mikhail Kasyanov

Former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, in a shocking claim, said on Friday that Vladimir Putin's confidence in the Ukraine war "has been shaken." Putin may have been "misled by his generals" about the state of the war in Ukraine, said Kasyanov who spoke from an unknown location in Europe in an interview with the German broadcaster DW said. Kasyanov served as Russia's first prime minister from 2000 to 2004, before having a fallout with the Russian president Vladimir Putin and he was sacked and was forced into exile.

When speaking about Russia's so-called military operation in Ukraine, Putin would not speak from a "position of strength," said ex-Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov. He even appeared to be a "little bit nervous" during the WWII Victory Day military parade this year while he gave his speech on May 9 and had not much to declare as a victory from the ongoing operation in Ukraine.

He further doubled down on the war, falsely claiming that Ukraine "could have nuclear weapons" and that the country was led by the neo-Nazis and Western weaponry poured in. Putin also claimed that invasion was the "only right decision," adding that the West was planning to invade Russia, as he condemned the NATO alliance expanding on the eastern flank of Europe.

"The reaction of Mr. Putin and his speech was absolutely weak," Kasyanov said. Putin was "already started to realize that he's losing this war," he went on to iterate.

Russia turning into a 'totalitarian regime'

Many officials and commanders from Putin's inner circle have withheld information or not provided him a full picture of the state of the war, claimed Kasyanov in the interview. "I'm sure he was misled," Kasyanov added. Putin "believed that his army [was] in a great shape" and that the invasion would take very little time however the Ukrainians put up a strong resistance against the invading forces.

Russia retreated from Kyiv and refocused its energy in the eastern regions. "Now we're coming to another stage — this competition of rivalry, of economic potentials, military potentials," said ex-Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov. He also said that the decision of the Western allies of Ukraine to send heavy weapons and equipment to deter Russia's forces will give Kyiv "a decisive advantage" going forward. Kasyanov also commented that Russian leader Putin has "undergone a drastic change."

"I worked with him 20 years ago. It was completely a different person. It was a completely different situation at that time," he said. "We had a parliament, independent parliament — we had independent media, we had a judiciary. Today is a completely different world," he said. "Mr. Putin destroyed all features of a democratic state and now just we have [an] absolutely authoritarian regime and gradually moving to a totalitarian one."