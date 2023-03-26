Katerina Tikhonova, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, managed to scan the social media accounts of about 70 million Russians to arrive at the conclusion that her countrymen do not exhibit enough loyalty to her tyrant father. Tikhonova deduced so after the Innopraktika Institute she heads snooped the accounts of Russians aged between 18 and 35.

The Moscow-based organisation claimed that people in the age group do not admire Putin and lack patriotism, despite the swathe of young Russian lives that have been lost on the frontlines due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Researchers also claimed that certain ethnic groups in the country do not have enough unity. According to project manager Laima Lemaire, many Russians do not have the "traditional values" that are crucial for a stable society.

The findings of the research were revealed at a meeting of state media censor Roskomnadzor. In the digital world, the West is to blame, according to the deputy head of the Russian defence ministry's information systems department. Nickolay Lishin said that the "digital colonisation" of Russia by the West's social media giants amounts to a "special military hybrid operation."

Who is Katerina Tikhonova?

Tikhonova is the second daughter of Putin and his ex-wife Lyudmila Putina. She is a prominent dancer, and the deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University. She was formerly married to Kirill Shamalov, the youngest billionaire in Russia and the son of Putin's close ally Nikolai Shamalov. Tikhonova's second partner is 53-year-old Igor Zelensky, the erstwhile head of the Bavarian State Ballet.

She has made headlines for several reasons, including her love for getting vampire facelifts. The beauty procedure was amplified by American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Reports suggest that Putin's daughter has injected Botox and hyaluronic acid ton her face to minimise the appearance of fine lines.