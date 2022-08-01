Putin's Defiant Envoy, Who Quit Over Ukraine's Invasion, Admitted To Hospital: Here's Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Anatoly Chubais, who had defiantly stepped down from his role as a high-ranking advisor to the leader of the Russian Federation, questioning the invasion of Ukraine is now admitted to the hospital. Chubais, a longtime aide to Putin is reportedly in the intensive care unit in a European hospital and may be suffering from a neurological disorder. Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, announced the news on Telegram. She stated that Putin's advisor had sustained health complications from Guillain-Barre syndrome. However, she did not mention the name of the hospital in Europe where Chubais was admitted.

A rare disorder, Guillain-Barre impacts the immune system of the body and causes fatigue, weakness and tingling in the hands and feet of the patient. This sensation might spread and paralyse the entire body. In the Telegram update, Sobchak informed that Chubais’ condition was “unstable" even when he said in his own statement his heath felt “moderate, stable.”

Chubais resigned in March

The Russian President's aide, the envoy to international organisations on sustainable development, resigned in March in what was speculated as his differences about Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. He has had high-profile posts in Putin's State Duma since the early 1990s. Chubais also served as the climate change envoy. When he resigned he announced that he was headed to Turkey and does not intend on returning to Russia. His departure came as the Kremlin increasingly cracked down on the dissident voices against the invasion of Ukraine, jailing critics and condemning those who opposed war as 'anti-national.'

Putin on March 16 called the opposers “scum and traitors” and said that he would cleanse Russia of these people. Chubais’s resignation came just days after Russia's senior economic adviser to Dmitry Medvedev, Arkady Dvorkovich stepped down from his post as head of the state-backed Skolkovo technology fund. Dvorkovich, who served as the deputy prime minister until 2018 also questioned Russia's war in Ukraine as he handed a resignation. The ex-Dy PM, who also worked as president of the International Chess Federation, became one of the few senior officials to raise their voice against the ongoing war.