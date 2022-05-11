Putin’s Forces Two Weeks Behind Schedule In Donbas, Southern Ukraine Goals: Pentagon

As the ruthless Moscow-Kyiv war continues, a top Defence Department official of the United States claimed that Russian troops are two weeks behind plans in Donbass area and southern Ukraine. According to the official, who is not allowed to talk publicly about intelligence assessments, it is still unknown what Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate plan is for war-torn Ukraine, USA Today reported.

During a private briefing for the media on May 10, the senior Department of Defence official asserted that Russia's present situation is around two weeks behind the timeline of "what [Putin] would like to see," according to RFE/RL. Putin "has not achieved any of the success that we believe he wanted to achieve, certainly not on a timeline," the official added.

According to a report, a US defence official had indicated in April that Moscow was only “several days” behind its scheduled time. However, the official on Tuesday, said, "We would assess that he is easily two weeks or even maybe more behind...where he (Putin) thought he wanted to be in the Donbass and in the south."

Russian troops were attempting to target important infrastructure

Earlier on May 4, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated that Russian troops were attempting to target what they believe to be important infrastructure in Ukraine. During a news conference, he went on to say that the intruders had targeted "transportation hubs, electrical power stations". The strikes, however, have not slowed the delivery of weaponry to Kyiv, according to Kirby.

Pentagon spokesperson Kirby noted in a news statement, “What I can tell you is that the flow into the region continues at an incredible pace and the flow of materials from the region into Ukraine also continues every single day," as per media reports.

Meanwhile, on May 9, Monday, US President Joe Biden stated that his Russian counterpart Putin believed that he could collapse NATO and the European Union (EU). He lambasted his Russian President for trying to invade Ukraine while speaking at a Democratic National Committee dinner in Maryland. Biden later stated off-camera that President Putin was "very calculative," but said he could not see a way out of the protracted conflict.

(Image: AP)