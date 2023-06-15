Putin's Future In Jeopardy? Here Is Why Russia's President Could Likely Be Replaced

Why you’re reading this: According to an expert and a fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Maksim Samorukov has argued that the Russian President has "little to gain" from ending the war and that "putting a stop to the conflict would be a disaster for his position in Russian domestic politics and history." This statement comes after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group defied Putin's orders and maintained that Wagner fighters will not sign the new contracts that are backed by the Russian Defence Ministry.

3 things you need to know:

It is been one year and four months since the war between Ukraine and Russia started. Both countries have faced major losses.

The chief of the Wagner mercenary group has refused to sign contracts with the Russian defence ministry for volunteer fighters in Ukraine.

The feud between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian establishment is likely to come to a head on July 1, according to British military intelligence.

What would the Russian president's future actions be?

The future actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin have been spoken about in detail. According to a fellow at Carnegie, any decision that will be taken by Putin would "inevitably prompt public reflection" along with "many questions about the invasion's purposes [and] high cost." While sharing his opinion, he added, "There appears to be little realistic prospect of the leader being forced out any time soon."

"No one in Russia appears to be able to stop Putin, but that is not to say they are eager to continue his undertaking once he is out of the picture," said Samorukov. Further, he added, "Even then, Russia is unlikely to get a democratically inclined, let alone pro-Western leadership. Rather, Putin will most likely be succeeded by a group of his henchmen who share a similar world outlook, including his view of the West and Ukraine."

While talking about Russian history, he has suggested that "even if autocratic and paranoid, the next Russian leadership is bound to be less oriented toward a single man at the top." "Russia's rulers after Putin would inevitably tread more cautiously, elaborate decisions more thoroughly, and react more rationally, especially on the issues related to the war," said the expert.

What is Putin's demand and why did the Wagner chief refuse to accept?

According to the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, none of Wagner's fighters is ready to go down the path of shame again. Hence, they will not sign the contracts, as per the Russian media reports. Further, he added that he was hopeful that a "compromise solution" would be found between Putin and parliament to enable Wagner fighters to receive both social guarantees and certified status as combatants. While defying Putin, Prigozhin said, "None of Wagner's fighters is ready to go down the path of shame again," reported Sky News. However, Putin has supported the defence ministry in its attempts to control irregular fighting forces like Wagner and the Chechen Akhmat special forces. Notably, these contracts have significance as they would allow those who have been wounded or the families of those killed in action amid the Ukraine war, to receive compensation.

What is the deadline for the 'contract'?

The dispute between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian establishment would likely come to a head on July 1, as per the latest British military intelligence. The contract which has been backed by Vladimir Putin explicitly, is approaching its deadline. So this means that the irregular forces would be required to sign contracts with the ministry which has been rejected by the Wagner leader. The UK Ministry of Defence said: "Prigozhin's rhetoric is evolving into defiance of broader sections of the Russian establishment. 1 July 2023, the deadline for the volunteers to sign contracts, is likely to be a key way-point in the feud."