Putin's Jailed Rival Alexei Navalny Calls For Russia-wide Protest To 'Stop War' On Ukraine

Russia’s jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called for a nationwide protest against Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s so-called military operation in Ukraine. Navalny’s team urged the Russians to launch a mass Civil Disobedience movement against the Ukraine war that has intensified with Russian forces launching missiles on the civilian infrastructure and causing human casualties. Navalny’s team asked Russians to oppose the atrocities demonstrated by the Russian forces under the regime of ruling Vladimir Putin. “We, Russia, want to be a nation of peace. Alas, few people call us like that now,” tweeted Alexei Navalny’s team on his behalf.”

“If in order to stop the war we have to fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves, we will fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves,” furthermore Navalny’s team said.

Alexei Navalny, the Russian anti-corruption campaigner, has been imprisoned for opposing voice against the Russian regime of President Vladimir Putin. The 45-year-old opposition leader survived poisoning with a nerve agent and was treated in Germany and was put behind bars after he returned to Russia.

'Let's fight against the war': Navalny

Navalny’s calls for protests came as several mass anti-war protests erupted in more than 50 Russian cities. Footage circulated online showed arbitrary arrests being made by Russian anti-riot police. As many as 5,800 demonstrating to end the war were detained since the Russian offensive was launched, according to a protest monitoring group. Navalny on Wednesday urged the people to oppose the war. “Everything has a price, and now, in the spring of 2022, we must pay this price. There's no one to do it for us. Let's not ‘be against the war.’ Let's fight against the war,” he said.

As Russian forces made advancements and captured the urban cities inside of the Ukrainian territory protests erupted against the Russian military in Moscow’s St. Petersburg and other major Russian cities. Russian nationals flooded the streets in support of Ukraine’s civilians, urging their own country to stop the war and pursue the diplomatic negotiations with the neighbouring nation battling the third day of an all-out invasion by the powerful Russian forces.

While the Russian riot police were heavily deployed and detentions were made, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a presser that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "hears everyone's opinion". He also outlined the importance of defending his own territory against provocations. Russians also claimed that they were warned any act that denounces their own armed forces and leadership would be treated as "treason". Makar Zadorozhny, a Moscow actor, published a letter online to back this claim.

As the Russian police cracked down on the protesters calling to put an end to the war, the authorities on Moscow sent a dire warning that they could face 'treason' charges as more than 1,700 demonstrators protested against Russia’s military offensive on Kyiv. Russians, showing solidarity with Ukraine in Saint Petersburg, were warned against any global outcry or dissent voices against their own country. 'There will be new (criminal) cases involving subverters, spies, treason, prosecution for antiwar protests, there will be detentions of journalists and bloggers, those who authored critical posts on social media, bans on investigations of the situation in the army and so on,' human rights advocate Pavel Chikov wrote on Facebook. He informed that Russia’s 150 senior government officials signed an open letter, warning of 'catastrophic consequences’.

