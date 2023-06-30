Putin's Major Military Aide Is 'secret VIP Member' Of Wagner, New Documents Show

While the whereabouts of the Russian General Sergey Surovikin remain unclear, new documents show that he was a “secret VIP” member of the Private military group Wagner. The document shared by CNN was obtained by the Russian Investigative Dossier Center. It showed that the Russian General had a personal registration number with Wagner. The Russian general’s links with the group came to the surface when he released a video in which he can be seen pleading with the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop his insurrection operation.

He shared the video on Telegram, which was the last time he was seen in public light. While several news outlets suggested that he has been detained, the Russian authorities and even Surovikin’s daughter have denied these reports. In the documents shared by CNN, Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other senior Russian military and intelligence officials who are allegedly the “VIP members” of the group.

We won together, took risks together. We are of the same blood, we are warriors. I urge you to stop - the appeal of General of the Army Sergei Surovikin to the fighters of PMC "Wagner" pic.twitter.com/ZxytxEFSJh — Koba (@Roberto05246129) June 23, 2023

The Russian General is the decorated commander of the country’s Air Force and was nicknamed “General Armageddon”. He achieved the nickname because of his brutal bombing tactics in multiple cities in Syria. In the past, the general was known to have links with the mercenary group. “I urge you to stop,” General Surovikin pleaded in a message posted on Telegram. “The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country,” he further added in the video message. It is important to note that what Wagner’s VIP membership entails, investigators are also looking into the fact that whether there were any financial benefits involved in the benefits.

A matter of concern

The video message is considered one of the last public appearances made by the Russian General since the rebellion broke out. Since then, his whereabouts remain unclear. However, just days before the revelations made by the document, citing a US Intelligence official, The New York Times reported that the Russian general had advanced knowledge of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans.

At that time, the official told the American news outlet that the intelligence is trying to learn if Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was also the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped the Wagner Chief to plan out the whole ordeal. Amid all the chaos, it was reported by some Russian news outlets that Surovikin had been arrested and was being detained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre, Kyiv Post reported. However, several inside security sources rejected the reports and made it clear that Surovikin is not currently under arrest. Not only this the Russian general’s daughter Veronika rejected the claims and told Russian news outlet Baza that “Nothing happened to him, he is at his workplace as usual.” Hence, his fate remains still unclear. Overall, the recent developments question the loyalty of the top elites of the Russian Military towards the country’s president.